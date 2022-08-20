Beach Road Weekend to offer water taxi transport

Following the Steamship Authority’s recent refusal to divert boats to accommodate off-Island Beach Road Weekend Music Festival goers, event organizers announced Friday afternoon that they have secured over a dozen water taxis to shuttle ticket holders back to the mainland each night.



“The Beach Road Weekend Water Taxi is designed to alleviate any potential overflow on any single SSA vessel,” a press release issued by Beach Road Weekend states, “by significantly increasing the capacity for passengers to return to the mainland post-festival each evening, and alleviating the possibility of passengers being left behind on the Island who reserved accommodations in the Falmouth area.”



The water taxi service will be available starting 8:30 pm, Aug. 26-28, and available until 1 am. There are 12 time slots available for vessel reservations, departing Oak Bluffs Harbor at 30 Circuit Ave Extension and arriving in Falmouth. Upon disembarkment in Falmouth, free shuttle bus service will be provided to Sea Crest Hotel, Holiday Inn, Falmouth Inn, the Sands Of Time, and AutoCamp, and the Palmer Ave. parking lot.



To reserve seats on the Beach Road Weekend Water Taxi: BeachRoadWeekend.com