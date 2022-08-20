Falmouth Road Race to cause ferry delays

The Steamship Authority issued an alert for travelers between Woods Hole and Martha’s Vineyard for Sunday morning.

“The Falmouth Road Race is this Sunday, and it will have a significant effect on our operations. Access to the Woods Hole terminal via Woods Hole Road will be limited until 8 am and closed completely from 8 am until about 10 am. Customers should expect travel delays along Woods Hole Road and Palmer Avenue all day as a result of the race.

No trips are canceled, but travel to and from the terminal in Woods Hole will be delayed.

Departing Woods Hole

The 6:30 am trip from Woods Hole will leave at 6:20 am and arrive in Oak Bluffs at 7:05 am

Customers departing Woods Hole must arrive at the terminal no later than 8 am if they are on one of the following trips with a vehicle or if they are trying to travel as a passenger:

8:15 am.(arriving 9 am in Vineyard Haven)

8:35 am (arriving 9:20 am in Oak Bluffs)

9:30 am (arriving 10:15 am in Oak Bluffs)

9:50 am (arriving 10:35 am in Vineyard Haven)

All inbound vehicles will be stopped at Woods Hole Road and Harbor Hill Road to be screened by the Falmouth Police Department. Vehicles without a Steamship Authority vehicle reservation will be denied access to the ferry terminal.

The last bus to the terminal will leave the Thomas B. Landers Road lot at 7:25 am. The last bus from the Palmer Avenue lot will leave at 7:40 am.

Departing Martha’s Vineyard

The 7:30 am trip from Oak Bluffs will leave at 7:15 am and arrive at 8 am. Traffic on this trip will be allowed to leave the Woods Hole terminal.

Customers departing Martha’s Vineyard on the following trips will not be able to leave the Woods Hole terminal property until the roads reopen: