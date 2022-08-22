Was fork incident downplayed? 

A recent carving fork-punctuated protest by Anna Edey, 83, at the Tisbury School has caused at least one school official to condemn the behavior and to suggest light-handed treatment or “downplaying” may have occurred. On Aug 11, Edey went to the Tisbury School with large culinary forks in hand and tried to stop contractors from cutting down oak trees on the Tisbury School property.

School officials claimed the trees were diseased and also in the way of the ongoing construction project at the school. Edey has balked at those claims. During her protest, Edey didn’t injure anyone with the forks. It’s not entirely clear why she had them. Tisbury Police didn’t arrest Edey and didn’t charge her with any offense.

Tisbury Police Chief Habekost previously told The Times that Edey was “very emotional and upset regarding the removal of the tree.”

Two trees, oaks, were ultimately cut down. A third is taped off in a manner that suggests it too will be taken down. However, Tisbury School Committee chair Amy Houghton said an effort is afoot to spare the third oak.

The fork incident comes as school officials are on tenterhooks over the steepening price tag for a renovation and addition project at the school that was first pitched as achievable for $55 million. After Tisbury voters approved $55 million in borrowing, school officials announced another $26 million is needed. Tisbury Finance Director Jonathan Synder previously estimated the tax implication for the two sums, plus another $5 million earmarked for paving, would increase yearly taxes by over $1,000 on a home assessed at $744,000 ($744,00 is approximately the median home valuation).

Edey has been a frequent critic of the project, particularly its energy efficiency. She has questioned many aspects of the solar panel array discussed for the school.

Houghton condemned Edey’s fork behavior in an email to school officials and school stakeholders and suggested if somebody from the school did something similar, the ramifications would have been more severe.

A Tisbury Police report alleges Edey displayed the forks as though they would somehow be integral in halting work at the school.

“Prior to officers arriving,” a report states, “Ms. Edey reportedly parked on the edge of the detail site, walked up to Traffic Officer Sam Koohy with a red cloth, then displayed the forks which were hidden under the cloth and stated the construction was going to stop. Ms Edey then reportedly moved towards the workers with the forks, and that is when Traffic Officer Koohy called us.”

In her email, Houghton relayed concern from parents and others that the incident wasn’t being taken seriously enough.

“We are conscious of the need to keep students and staff safe during construction,’ Houghton wrote. “Fencing and abatement plans are in place to reduce exposure to staff and students. WT Rich, our construction management company has built schools, including the Edgartown School, and has a track record for maintaining the highest safety records. Last week, Ms Edey, a member of the town Climate Committee, arrived on the school grounds with what appeared to be a weapon — barbeque forks — protesting work approved by town officials. Similar action by a staff or student of the school would have resulted in suspension and, likely removal from the school community. Many parents and staff have communicated their concern about this behavior and a perceived downplaying of the actions by other residents and the police. School safety in this time cannot be understated. We continue to review the actions of Ms. Edey with town officials. Since she is an appointed member of a town committee, like other elected and appointed officials, she is considered a ‘municipal employee’ and her actions will be reviewed in that light. The school committee will coordinate with town officials on this matter and put additional safety precautions in place moving forward. Per school policy specifics about safety precautions will not be publicized.”

Houghton later had a direct email exchange with Edey. In an Aug. 18 email to Edey, Houghton underscored the level of penalty a school staffer would have faced if they’d brandished forks at the school.

“In this day and age, school safety can not be underestimated,” Houghton wrote.

In a red font reply embedded into Houghton’s email, Edey wrote, “We totally agree.” Edey went on to question whether forks constituted a weapon.

“Showing up on school property with a weapon is not a joke and should not be minimized,” Houghton continued. “If we had a student or staff member do what you did, they would have been suspended and or fired.”

“What about freedom of expression?” Edey wrote in red after that line.

“Your continued provocation of the community to follow your lead by bringing turkey forks to meetings is dangerous and reckless,” Houghton continued.

“We will bring little forks every time something bad needs to be stopped,” Edey wrote.

“Democracy was in place when the town voted for this project,” Houghton continued.

“No, that was not valid democracy because the public had not been sufficiently informed, and therefore did not understand enough to know what they were voting for,” Edey wrote. “The public chose to just trust you officials, and you chose to just trust the ‘Professionals,’ and that’s why we are in this scandalous mess today.”

“The process we are following is guided by state law, again democracy in action. Expressing your opinion is your right; however, you are an appointed member of a town committee that holds you to a higher ethical standard,” Houghton continued.

“I hope you will all come to understand that I am the one who is acting with ‘highest ethical standards’ — remember the Boston Tea Party,” Edey wrote.

Tisbury Police Chief Chris Habekost couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on the allegation by Houghton that his department downplayed the incident with Edey.

As The Times previously reported, Tisbury Police deescalated the situation. Tisbury Police Sgt. Max Sherman was able to confer with Edey at the scene for about 30 minutes and resolve the matter without taking Edey into custody, a report shows. However, Officer Nick Sidoti did seize the forks, per a report, which were temporarily kept in a cruiser. Sgt. Sherman later returned the forks to Edey, according to a report.

“I advised her to keep them in the kitchen if she could from now on, she agreed to do so and drove off,’ a report states.

Houghton later clarified she wasn’t advocating for Edey’s removal from the Climate Action Committee.

“I want to be very clear that at no time have I suggested that Anna be removed from the Climate Action Committee. Anna has been a valued member of that committee based on her keen interests in the area of environmental concerns and sustainable building opportunities.” Houghton told The Times on Friday.

On Monday, Houghton further clarified she wanted Edey “held accountable” for behavior that was “against the law.” What form that accountability should take, she said, was up to the town. In “no way, shape, or form” was she promoting expulsion from the committee Edey was one,’ she said.