Robert Jeffrey Baum, born Feb. 3, 1949, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 25, 2022.

He leaves behind many family and friends, who will remember him “one of a kind,” forever tilting at windmills! He graduated from Andrew Warde High School in Fairfield, Conn., and the University of Bridgeport with a bachelor’s degree in English. He was the former owner of Robert’s New England Co., general painting contractors for over 45 years, until he retired and moved from Connecticut, with his wife, to Florida.

He was an avid fisherman who regularly went with Captain (“Edgar”) Robert Plante on the Banjo out of Oak Bluffs, and the Piano before the Banjo. Edgar and Bob were also very good friends, fishing together and just hanging out.

Robert and Susan celebrated their marriage on July 6, 1986, by having their reception at Jean Dupon’s Le Grenier in Vineyard Haven. They became very good friends with Jean after they brought him mussels that they dove for, that were left over from a feast they had the night before. They traded them for a dinner for two, and Jean wanted to know if he could get more! They celebrated their anniversary every year with Jean at Le Grenier, until Jean closed in 2014.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Susan Baum; and his brother, Jonathan Baum, of Bridgeport, Conn.