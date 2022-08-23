Cribbage Club results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met with 15 members on Wednesday night at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown. We played our usual six games against six different opponents. The results are as follows:

First place, Tony Rezendes with a 11/5 +58 card

Second place, Louis Larsen with a 10/5 +73 card

Third place, Tricia Bergeron with a 10/4 +58 card

Fourth place, Bo Picard with a 9/5 +82

There were two 24-point hands, by Alan Michaels and Tony Rezendes. There was one flush in the crib, by Alan Michaels.

If you like the game of cribbage, please come and check us out. We play every Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown. We start at 6 pm sharp. We serve dinner, so come early and join us.