Edgartown Council on Aging: Sept. 2022

The Edgartown Council on Aging serves as an information and referral source to long-term services and supports available to older adults. In-person programs are subject to cancellation or change with limited notice due to COVID-related concerns. Open Monday to Friday, 9 am – 4 pm.

For a complete list of our current programs, sign up to receive emails and a monthly digital newsletter: mkeating@edgartown-ma.us or call 508-627-4368. Visit our website, edgartowncoa.com.

September 2022

Nantucket Trip, Oct. 3. Leave O.B. 9:05am on the Hyline, returning on the 5:15 pm. $29 round-trip ferry ticket. Optional $27 Island Tours bus tour. Free Whaling Museum admission. For complete information, promo code, and to register, call or email Meris.

A Matter of Balance is an eight-week-long, evidence-based program designed to reduce fear of falling. Classes meet Thursdays, Sept. 29 to Nov. 17, from 9:30 to 11:30 am at the Anchors. Prior registration is required.

M.V. Derby Fish Distribution at the Anchors. Wednesdays Sept. 14 to Oct. 12, with a bonus day on Sept. 26. Doors open at 8:30 am. No prior registration required.

Adele Dreyer performs at the Anchors Thursday, Sept. 29, at 1 pm. Jazzy American classical music, featuring George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.”

Genealogy group moves to Mondays at 10 am. Would you like to research your family tree further, or finally transfer all of those handwritten documents to a genealogical database? You never know what interesting things you might find! Call to register for a one-on-one session, and contribute to your family tree.

Tai Chi with Nan Doty resumes Sept. 7 at 9:30 am, followed by tea. Please call ahead if you would like to join our group in practicing Tai Chi.

Yoga with Carol Vega resumes Sept. 20, and meets each Tuesday morning beginning at 9 am. Please call to register.

Coffee with a Cop. Join us on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 11 am for a conversation with Sergeant Wil Bishop from the Edgartown Police Department.

Wellness Clinic and Blood Pressure Checks with the Town Nurse, Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 12 to 1. Every second Tuesday of the month. Call to register.

Tech Time with Rizwan Wednesday, Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 11 am. Do you have questions about your laptop, smartphone, iPad, or other devices? The Edgartown library is collaborating with the Edgartown Council on Aging to provide tech time sessions every second Wednesday of the month. Call the Anchors to register.

BINGO! Thursdays, Sept. 8 and 22, from 1 to 3 pm.

Movie Matinees, Thursdays, Sept. 1 and 15, at 1 pm. Call or check out our newsletter online to find out what’s playing.

Conversation Group. Meets every Thursday from 11 am to noon at the Anchors.

Mindfulness Meditation with Ed Merck via Zoom. Fridays at 9:30 on Zoom.

MahJong, Tuesdays and Fridays, 1 to 3 pm. Chinese and American style. Please call 508-627-4368 if you would like to join us.

Bridge Mondays and Wednesdays from 12:30 to 3pm. We welcome you to call the Anchors if you would like to join us!

Lunches are available for pickup each Tuesday and Friday between 11:30 am and 12:30 pm. You must call at least 24 hours in advance to register. Our monthly menu is in the newsletter, and posted on our website.

Knitting for Charity meets on Tuesdays at 10 am.