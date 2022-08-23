Edgartown select board addresses Chappy Ferry ‘rumors’

At their Monday meeting, the Edgartown select board quelled concerns of Chappaquiddick residents relayed by Chappy steering committee member John Dropick regarding rumors of increasing boat fares stemming from a possible transfer of ownership of the ferry boats.

A small group of seasonal Chappy residents are seeking to take over the operations, despite some year-rounders hoping the business will cease to be privatized with the Town of Edgartown to make moves to obtain ownership.

“There’s been a lot of inquiry from Chappaquiddick residents seeking information,” said Dropick, “and there’s a certain anxiety about runaway fares that might occur if Peter Wells gets out of the operation.”

Wells purchased the business from prior owner Roy Hayes in January of 2008, and is currently co-owner with Sally Snipes. Wells could not immediately be reached for comment.

The possibility of a change of ownership has triggered Chappaquiddick residents to question whether the fares will remain the same. Currently, round trip tickets for a passenger are $4; a passenger in a vehicle pays $13. Dropick said fare hikes would not just impact Chappy residents, but have “a big effect on everyone.”

In hopes of allaying the fears of Chappy residents, select board member Arthur Smadbeck noted, “The fares on Chappy ferry cannot be runaway as they are regulated by the board of selectmen. Any changes in the fares have to be agreed to by the board.” Smadbeck asked Dropick to inform Chappy residents that boat fares can not be raised without approval of the board, which “[the board has] never done.”

Town Administrator James Hagerty said the Chappy Ferry lease “hasn’t changed hands in well over a decade,” but in the event of an ownership change, he would need to “go through the process in terms of the parameters” in addition to making sure the town is adequately informed of guidelines and requirements. It would be a “serious transaction that would occur,” he said.