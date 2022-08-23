Jane Curelli

Jane (Fox) Curelli of Oak Bluffs passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, August 22, 2022, surrounded by her husband John, her family, and close friends.

Jane was born and raised in Brockton, and was the oldest of 10 children. She lovingly helped raise her nine siblings, which led Jane, a natural caregiver, to pursue a career in nursing. Jane graduated from the Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing in Boston. She began her career at Boston City Hospital. She later moved to Martha’s Vineyard to work at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Here she met and married the love of her life, John, and proudly raised their sons Nick and Ben. Jane took great pride in watching her sons grow, marry, and become caring fathers. Her greatest joy, however, was her five grandchildren, whom she adored.

Jane was known for her thoughtfulness and generosity. She knitted and gifted many beautiful blankets and sweaters over the years. Jane was a faithful parishioner of the Good Shepherd Parish, where she attended church weekly with John. She was also active in the community while sharing her love of reading. Jane volunteered to read to the students at the Oak Bluffs School and elderly residents of Windemere. She was grateful for the opportunity to care for the elderly in their homes and at Longhill. She is at peace now, reading a good book with her Irish Jack Russell, Clover Murphy, sitting on her lap.

Jane is survived by John, her beloved husband of 46 years; her loving sons Nicholas (a lieutenant with the Oak Bluffs Police Department), his wife Nicole, and their children, Madison, Adriana, and Nicholas, and her son Benjamin, his wife Kate, and their children, John Michael and Benjamin; and by her dear friend Kathryn Collins, all of Oak Bluffs. Jane is also survived by her siblings; Steven (Susan) Mills, Judy Wallace (Jerry Pigott), Mimi (the late Robert Dodson), Charles Wallace, Timothy (Diane) Wallace, and Philip (Kimberly) Wallace; and by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. She was predeceased by her mother, Hazel Buckley Wallace, and brothers Robert, David, and Skip Wallace.

The VNA of Cape Cod Hospice, Cheryl, Corrine, and Susan provided care and guidance to Jane and her family, for which we are eternally grateful.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, August 30, from 5 to 7 pm, at Chapman Funerals in Oak Bluffs. Her funeral Mass will be held the following day, Wednesday, August 31, at 11 am, at Our Lady Star of the Sea in Oak Bluffs. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Oak Bluffs.

Jane’s compassion, love, and kindness will be forever missed. In lieu of flowers, the family request that a donation in Jane’s memory be made to the Michael Burke Foundation, 24 Marine Road, South Boston, MA 02127, or online at michaelburkefoundation.com. For online condolences and more information, visit chapmanfuneral.com.

You shine in every blue sky

To guide and give purpose to each day.

The radiance of sunset surrounds us in your warmth.

Your precious gifts of children and family

Will forever be our love and joy.