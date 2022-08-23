Older Adult Transportation Summit

Learn about the transportation challenges that Martha’s Vineyard’s older adults face in their aging journey. Hear what options are available today and what we are doing to address the growing need for alternative transportation options, both on-Island and off-Island. An open invitation to all Islanders. The summit is at the M.V. Film Center or via Zoom on Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 7 to 8:30 pm. There is no cost to attend. If you need transportation to the event, or Zoom access, or any other questions, contact Cindy Trish: ctrish@hamv.org, 508-693-7900 ext. 455.

Older Adult Transportation Coalition Members

Edgartown Council on Aging

Island Elderly Housing

Island Grown Initiative

Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital

Oak Bluffs Council on Aging

The Steamship Authority

Tisbury Council on Aging

Up-Island Council on Aging

Vineyard Transit Authority

Vineyard Village at Home

Vineyard Nursing Association, Martha’s Vineyard

YMCA