Older Adult Transportation Summit

Learn about the transportation challenges that Martha’s Vineyard’s older adults face in their aging journey. Hear what options are available today and what we are doing to address the growing need for alternative transportation options, both on-Island and off-Island. An open invitation to all Islanders. The summit is at the M.V. Film Center or via Zoom on Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 7 to 8:30 pm. There is no cost to attend. If you need transportation to the event, or Zoom access, or any other questions, contact Cindy Trish: ctrish@hamv.org, 508-693-7900 ext. 455.
Older Adult Transportation Coalition Members
Edgartown Council on Aging
Island Elderly Housing
Island Grown Initiative
Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living
Martha’s Vineyard Community Services
Martha’s Vineyard Hospital
Oak Bluffs Council on Aging
The Steamship Authority
Tisbury Council on Aging
Up-Island Council on Aging
Vineyard Transit Authority
Vineyard Village at Home
Vineyard Nursing Association, Martha’s Vineyard
YMCA