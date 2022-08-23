By Nancy Slonim Aronie

For my sister Grandma was the Red Cross

I had no such first aid station except for her, my older sis

she told me everything

which I passed on

to my fellow four-year-olds

with perhaps a fact or two askew

OK so maybe the penis didn’t go into the stomach

and maybe it wasn’t two years that it took for infants to come out

but I had the basics down

she took me round

to every nook and cranny

in the neighborhood

especially the places

our parents forbade

she introduced me to faces

I never would have seen

brown and black and one grown-up smaller than even me

she opened every door

to every shade and possibility she brought these stragglers home

she was a living Shakespeare poem

because she had some kind of extra sight

she saw thru costumes

and façades

and taught me not to overlook

a single soul

that everyone was made of gold some tarnished

but underneath

if you loved enough

you could find the shiny parts

it was her heart that

was my first aid kit

Nancy Slonim Aronie is an author, facilitator of the Chilmark Writing Workshops, and a columnist for the M.V. Times. Her most recent book, “Memoir as Medicine: The Healing Power of Writing Your Messy, Imperfect, Unruly (but Gorgeously Yours) Life Story,” was published in March 2022.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Poet’s Corner curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.