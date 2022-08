Kayakers, canoers, paddle boarders, and more are gearing up for the 32nd annual Oar and Paddle Regatta on Sunday, August 28, from 8:30 to 11:30 am. Made possible by Island Spirit Kayak, the race costs $50 for single paddlers and $100 for doubles. All proceeds go toward cleanup and environmental initiatives for Sengekontacket Pond and the surrounding waters. Gather near Little Bridge. For details, visit islandspiritkayak.com or call 508-693-9727.