Author Dianne C. Braley will be at Edgartown Books on Friday, August 26, from 2 to 4 pm to sign copies of her book “The Silence in the Sound.” This provocative debut novel details the devastating effects of growing up with addiction, and it’s all based around a fascinating Martha’s Vineyard mystery. A woman returns to the Island as an adult to start life over, but escaping her childhood isn’t easy. For more information, visit ​​edgartownbooks.com or call 508-627-8463.