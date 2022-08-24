Thanks for kicking in

To the Editor:

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Soccer Booster Club, players, and parents would like to sincerely thank all those who contributed to our fundraising efforts this summer.

Our car washes have been fun and successful — thanks to all who have driven through for suds and a shine! Special shout-out to Oak Bluffs Water Department for turning on the water for us.

We especially want to thank those who helped organize, supply, and prepare our wonderful and delicious Brazilian Dinner Takeaway meal — Rosiane Silva, Luciana Coutinho, Aline Rodrigues, Great Harbor Market, Lou Paciello, Edgar Pereira, Tisbury Printer, and the MVRHS administration, athletic and facilities Departments.

As we raise funds for new uniforms and equipment, we are deeply grateful for the support of our M.V. community. Thank you!

Siobhán Mullin

On behalf of the MVRHS Soccer Booster Club