West Tisbury library hosts Ayurveda workshop and more

The West Tisbury library offers many events for adults and children, including storytime, educational workshops, live performances, art exhibits, and more. On Monday, August 29, at 1 pm, the library hosts storytime with Weezie Welz with puppets, songs, and plenty of stories. All ages are welcome, and no sign up is needed. From 2 to 4 pm, Mac Pro Paul Levy will be on hand to help library patrons with their Mac devices. Drop in with or without your device and find help using or buying an iPhone, iPad, or a Mac computer. No sign up is required. At 4 pm, get a free henna tattoo in the Young Adult Room. (Henna is also available on Thursdays at 4 pm.) Sign up by emailing lhearn@clamsnet.org.

On Tuesday, August 30, at 3:30 pm, Sonja Josephson will lead an in-person Ayurveda Workshop. Explore the basics of Ayurvedic philosophy, as well as how the Ayurvedic framework of thought can be used to build a customized diet and lifestyle based on each individual’s unique constitution, for the purpose of promoting health and longevity. Ayurvedic refreshments and snacks will be served. Sign up for this workshop by emailing wt_mail@clamsnet.org.

Start the morning on Wednesday, August 31, at 7:30 am, with Jason Mazar-Kelly leading a weekly Chair Yoga and Meditation class on Zoom. Visit wholesomemv.com to sign up. At 10:30 am, join the library for in-person Traditional Storytime with children’s librarian Mikaela. This weekly storytime is designed for toddlers and young kids. No sign up is needed to attend. At 5 pm, MVY Radio presents a weekly Summer Youth Performance Showcase on the library porch. Enjoy an hour of up-and-coming artists learning the art of the performance, gaining self-confidence, and valuable audience feedback. Fear disappears when these young people see that they can do it, and also are able to witness other musicians and mentors and collaborate with them. Sign up to be on the list of performers at one of these showcases by emailing lhearn@clamsnet.org. At 6 pm, the MV Quilt Guild will meet in-person at the library. This group is always open to new members.

For more information on any of these activities or events, email wt_mail@clamsnet.org.