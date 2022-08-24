Winds variable for Holmes Hole races

Thursday evening, crystal clear and sparkling, sported a quite robust breeze in the high teens with heavier gusts, but that didn’t discourage three competitors from the harbor triangle race. Penelope, Mo Flam’s Alerion 28, took the cup, while all three finished within a minute of each other in a real time of under 44 minutes. Tristan Lodge sailed Corban, his Swan 42 into second, while Truckin’, Zander Meleny’s J 70, was third.

By contrast, with plenty of sunshine but nonexistent wind at 11 am, the Sunday race to Tarpaulin Cove was replaced by a Sound Race that began at 1 pm. What breeze there was, a balmy 8 knots, was southeasterly, favoring the lighter craft. Four of the five finishers were within one minute of each other in elapsed time, and the course was completed by all in about an hour and a half. Roger Becker’s Gloria, a C&C 24, took honors, having chosen the best tack from the west end of Hedge Fence to the East Chop gong. Second place was taken by Penelope, and third went to Altius, a Stuart Knockabout sailed by Alan Wilson. Silhouette, an Alerion 33 belonging to Wendell Colson, was first to cross the finish line.

Just a reminder that the Moffett Race will be held on Sept. 10. There are some new entries this year, so anything can happen. Be sure to register!