Aquinnah: Climate Action Plan

Happy Sept. 1, everyone. Take a big inhale, now let it out. Now do that 100 more times, and you might be able to let go of some of the August tension.

I’m sure most people have heard by now that Captain Buddy Vanderhoop collided with another boat at the beginning of August. The insurance is not going to cover all of the repairs on his boat, so his daughter, Emily Vanderhoop, has created a GoFundMe to help cover the costs. Please donate if you can; here is the link: bit.ly/BuddyVanderhoop;

Stop by the Aquinnah Cultural Center between now and Sept. 12 to view the Wampum Belt Exhibit. The center is open every day from 11 am to 4 pm.

The state primary is Tuesday, Sept. 6; voting is from 7 am to 8 pm at the Aquinnah Town Hall. Early voting is happening on Thursday and Friday from 10 am to 12 pm, and 12:30 to 2:30 pm. All early voting will be held at the Aquinnah Town Hall. The last day to apply for an in-person absentee ballot is this Friday, Sept. 2, at 5 pm.

I know, it’s in Vineyard Haven, but if you are feeling the need to celebrate the end of August, Pathways will be at Owen Park for First Friday on Sept. 2. They will have an artisans’ booth from 4 to 7 pm, food and live music from 5 to 8:30 pm, and then a silent disco from 9 to 11 pm.

The annual Aquinnah Powwow is back, the weekend of Sept. 10 and 11. Gates open at 11 am, and the Grand Entry is at 12:30 pm.

After nearly a year, and with the help of over a hundred local residents, the MVC’s Climate Action Plan is now complete and available to review. Goals and objectives are laid out in six different thematic areas: public health and safety; transportation, infrastructure, and waste; economic resilience; land use, natural resources, and biodiversity; energy transformation; and food security. There will be a series of public meetings to introduce the plan; they began this week, and will be in Aquinnah on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 5 pm at the select board meeting.

ACE MV, the continuing education nonprofit on the Island is now Martha’s Vineyard Center for Education and Training, or MVCET. It is starting up its fall programming and classes, and has a new website as well: mvcet.org.

Ona Ignacio delivered her son, Riley, safely to Maine Maritime Academy. Missy Smalley is off on an adventure with her daughter Tiffany; they will be in Turkey for 10 days, visiting Tiffany’s husband’s family. Sad to see Rachel and Mike McDonald leave to return home this week. I will miss seeing them both. Cora and Peter Weiss are sad to have left this weekend after their 67th summer in Aquinnah. They enjoyed daily walks on Lighthouse Road, a wonderful dinner at the Outermost Inn, and glorious evening sunsets.

George Metros turned 2 on August 29; his older brother was extremely excited to give him the present that he picked out for him. Happy birthday to Emerson Mahoney, who celebrates on Sept. 4, and to Paul Manning who celebrates on Sept. 7.

