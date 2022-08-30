Tiasquam

By Fran Schumer

(to J.A.)

I ride through the forest

to buy chocolates

for a friend. Maybe

a hundred people

already on line.

Like a former mayor

once said: half the fun

of going to the movies

is waiting on line.

I eat leaves from turnips

a friend has just bought,

sweet, peppery

newly born; pluck

the lone blackberry

left in an open field,

blueberries by the handful

deeper along the trail

where the birds cannot see.

Two steers loaf, aloof;

chestnut horses whinny

and neigh, their gentle eyes

soothe me. After a while,

years, even — I, city bred,

feel more at home here

than in a crowd —

the silent tops of the oak trees

the holiest sight I know.

Fran Schumer writes poetry and prose from her home in Oak Bluffs. She won a Martha’s Vineyard Institute of Creative Writing poetry fellowship in 2021, and was a winner of the Martha’s Vineyard Poet Laureate’s Contest in 2022. Her chapbook, “Weight,” is available on Amazon. A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., her heart belongs there and here.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Poet’s Corner curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.