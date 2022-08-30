Tiasquam
By Fran Schumer
(to J.A.)
I ride through the forest
to buy chocolates
for a friend. Maybe
a hundred people
already on line.
Like a former mayor
once said: half the fun
of going to the movies
is waiting on line.
I eat leaves from turnips
a friend has just bought,
sweet, peppery
newly born; pluck
the lone blackberry
left in an open field,
blueberries by the handful
deeper along the trail
where the birds cannot see.
Two steers loaf, aloof;
chestnut horses whinny
and neigh, their gentle eyes
soothe me. After a while,
years, even — I, city bred,
feel more at home here
than in a crowd —
the silent tops of the oak trees
the holiest sight I know.
Fran Schumer writes poetry and prose from her home in Oak Bluffs. She won a Martha’s Vineyard Institute of Creative Writing poetry fellowship in 2021, and was a winner of the Martha’s Vineyard Poet Laureate’s Contest in 2022. Her chapbook, “Weight,” is available on Amazon. A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., her heart belongs there and here.
Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Poet’s Corner curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.