Tisbury: Burning Patience

The Vineyard Haven library has a new program that I wish I could do. Yoga With Kat or Chair Yoga for Arthritis starts Monday, Sept. 12, at 11 to 11:50 am for six weeks, on the lower level.

Yoga With Kat continues sessions of Chair Yoga, one of the most gentle forms of yoga. This class is perfect if you are recovering from injury or illness, a way for anyone to experience the benefits of yoga without having to get up from the floor. This will focus on yoga for people seeking relief from arthritis. Join for one or all six sessions. No signup or registration.

Don’t forget the 5K Run/Walk to benefit the Vineyard Haven library on Sunday, Sept. 25. The entry forms are at the library. Runners and walkers of all ages are welcome.

My air conditioner has been running since early June, but just got fixed so now I can turn it off, though I don’t want to.

Make sure you put the date of the special town meeting on your calendar now. Tuesday, Sept. 20, is your chance to make sure we fix the Tisbury School. It’s our own fault that the cost has gone up, but this needs to be done properly, and now.

The new play at the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse is a winner, from all reports. “Burning Patience” opened last weekend. The play takes place in Chile. It is a love story, with politics moving things along. The director, Olga Sanchez, began her professional acting career at the Playhouse, performing in “Cabaret,” “The Three Sisters,” and with the Afterwords sketch comedy ensemble. She is the director of new work for Chautauqua Theater, and assistant professor of theater at Middlebury College.

The show features Lawrence Redmond, a Cuban American actor, and Bella Campos, who is an upcoming senior at Carnegie Mellon University, studying musical theater. There is a full cast who proudly share Latin American ancestry. The play runs through Sept. 17 on Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 pm. Tickets are available online at mvplayhouse.org. Discount tickets are available for Island residents on Wednesdays and Fridays. Cash-only rush tickets after 7 pm every night.

I think I told you I had to wait for Xfinity to fix my TV. Then they sent a message to say they “fixed the issue impacting Xfinity Video” in my area. Then they went on to say, if you’re back online, you can reply to cancel your appointment.

But I was always online. That was never a problem. So I plan to wait and see what happens next. I wish I could simply tell them I think I need a new Xfinity box, because that seems to be the problem. It worked briefly, but went off again, and is making weird buzzing noises. I can hardly wait.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to Edwin Gould-Hart tomorrow. Happy birthday to Melissa Gold on Monday. Best wishes to Mike Ciancio on Tuesday.

Heard on Main Street: Remember school will soon be open. Watch for little ones too excited to look both ways. Do you remember those days?

