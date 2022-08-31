It was award Sunday at Chilmark softball

1 of 12

There were two games on Sunday, but the real highlight for Chilmark Softball was the annual awards that were handed out.

According to Sig Van Raan, between the two games, the rookie award was handed out to Tony Carabella and a guy named J.B. Van Raan told The Times there were a lot of first-time players this year, but many had already left the Island before Sunday’s awards ceremony. The MVP award was given to Jonas Plaut, and was accepted by his father, Joshua Plaut. “The vaunted Howie Hustle Award was presented to Jason Balaban, a longtime player, great third baseman, and always a feared hitter,” Van Raan wrote. “But more importantly, Jason, who had serious surgery earlier this summer, was able to come back by mid-July and play his usual outstanding defense. His award was heartily applauded by all the players.” (Sounds like he could have also won comeback player of the year.)

In the two games, Jim Feiner’s team won the first, with a five-run rally to edge Hans Solmssen’s team, 7-6. In the second game, Feiner’s team defeated newcomer Greg Steinberg’s squad by a score of 8-5.

Next Sunday is the last Chilmark Softball game of the season.