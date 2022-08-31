David Holway appointed to Federal Salary Council

Former Dukes County commissioner David Holway of Edgartown was appointed by President Joe Biden to the Federal Salary Council on Friday.

According to a press release, the council is an advisory body that “provides recommendations on pay differentials for federal employees.” The council submits recommendations to U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin Walsh, director of the Office of Management and Budget Shalanda Young, and the director of the Office of Personnel Management Kiran Ahuja.

“I look forward to serving on the council, to ensure the future of labor and continued equity for federal employees,” Holway said in the release.

Holway is serving his fifth term as the national president of the National Association of Government Employees, the largest state employee union in Massachusetts, according to the White House briefing room. Holway was elected as a delegate to several state and national Democratic Conventions. In 1976, Holway “became the youngest person in Massachusetts history to be elected to the Democratic National Committee,” and during the same year in the presidential election, he voted for Jimmy Carter and Walter Mondale as a member of the Electoral College. Holway was also a three-time appointee to the National Council on Federal Labor-Management Relations under former President Barack Obama, according to the release.