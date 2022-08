Join the 2021 Best in Show winner at the Philadelphia Flower Show, Wambui Ippolito, for a discussion at Polly Hill Arboretum on Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Born in Kenya, Ippolito was influenced by her mother’s garden in Nairobi, her grandmother’s farm in the countryside, and the natural landscapes of East Africa. Register for the informational talk at bit.ly/Immigrant-Landscapes, or call 508-693-9426 for more information.