Service for veterans coming to Martha’s Vineyard

The Veterans Affairs Providence Healthcare System announced in a press release it will be providing medical services and holding a town hall meeting at American Legion Post 257 in Tisbury on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

According to the release, VA medical specialists will be available “to adjust and repair hearing aids and eyeglasses on a walk-in basis” starting at 1 pm. Leadership from the VA Providence Healthcare System, Veterans Benefits Administration, and the administration’s Providence Regional Office will be available to answer questions and to hear from veterans of Martha’s Vineyard starting at 4 pm.

“Veterans, patients, caregivers, and community partners are all welcome to attend our town hall meeting, get an update on veterans healthcare and benefits, and ask questions,” Larry

Connell, director of the Providence VA Medical Center, said in the release.