The M.V. Surfcasters Association used tackle sale always has some amazing gear to pick up for a fraction of the cost of full-priced stuff from the shop. Rods, reels, lures, tackle boxes, and much more will be lined up at the M.V. Regional High School parking lot on Saturday, Sept. 3, from 8 am to 1 pm. All money goes directly to a scholarship fund for MVRHS graduates. Email lisa@lisabelcastro.com or call 203-240-0730 for details.