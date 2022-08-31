Vineyard Haven library fundraiser with Geraldine Brooks

1 of 3

Pulitzer prizewinning author Geraldine Brooks will discuss her latest novel, “Horse,” in an event to benefit the Vineyard Haven Public Library on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 5 pm, outdoors at the Tashmoo Spring Waterworks building.

“Based on the remarkable true story of the record-breaking thoroughbred Lexington who became America’s greatest stud sire, ‘Horse’ is a gripping, multi-layered reckoning with the legacy of enslavement and racism in America,” a press release from the library says. Books will be available for purchase and signing following the talk.

This limited-capacity event is sponsored by the Vineyard Haven Library Building Fund, Inc.(VHPLBFI), a nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization made up of community volunteers. VHPLBFI is undertaking a capital campaign to support the ongoing effort to enhance the library building with the addition of a multipurpose meeting room. To learn more, visit vhlibrarybuildingfund.org.

Tickets, $30, may be purchased online at bit.ly/brookshorse