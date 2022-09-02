Derby registration opens

Registration for the 77th annual Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby has opened at tackle shops Island-wide. Both solo and team — two person max — registrations are in-person only and required for participation. Pre-registration is available online for efficiency.

According to the event regulations, fish caught before completion of the registration process are not eligible.

Registration locations:

Edgartown: Derby Headquarters, Larry’s Tackle Shop, Coop’s Bait & Tackle, Kismet Outfitters;

Chilmark: Menemsha Texaco; Oak Bluffs: Dick’s Bait & Tackle.

Derby participants can only register only once for each division. All tackle entry fees: Adult $70; senior $45; juniors $25 (ages 9-14); mini junior $25 (ages 4-8)

Fly Rod entry fees: Adult $75; seniors $45; juniors $25. Mini junior participants are not eligible.

For teams, an additional $10 registration fee per team member is required.

Since 2020 , striped bass fishing has been suspended. The eligible catches, bluefish, bonito, or false albacore, must be hooked, fought, and landed without assistance and may not be transported outside of Derby boundaries.

Minimum size requirements for weigh-in: (Measured from lower tip of jaw to tail) bluefish, 22”; albacore, 25”; bonito, 21.”

Participants must weigh in their catch within 14 hours, and can do so at the Derby headquarters, next to Edgartown Jr. Yacht Club each night from 8 to 10 am and from 7 to 9 pm.

Participants may opt to donate their catch after weighing in through the filet program, which will provide the Island’s elderly with free, fresh fish.

The Derby will begin on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 12:01 am — bell ringing at the morning weigh-in at 8 am — and end on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 9 pm.