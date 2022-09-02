O.B. Police seize nearly a kilo of cocaine

Two people were arraigned on drug charges in Edgartown District Court Friday morning following the seizure of 850 grams of cocaine (nearly a kilo). Judge Benjamin Barnes set combined bail for Shamar Hayatt, 33, at $2,200 — far less than the $26,000 ADA Matt Palazzolo requested. Hayatt was arraigned on a charge of trafficking 100 grams or more, less than 200 grams of cocaine distribution of a class B substance, and possession of a class B substance with the intent to distribute.

Palazzolo alleged Hayatt and a woman named Sara Budhai were selling cocaine out of an Oak Bluffs business.

Palazzolo also alleged Hayatt admitted to selling cocaine. He added that police allegedly seized, in addition to cocaine, $8,500 cash, cutting agent, a scale, and sandwich bags at Hayatt’s and Budhai’s residence.

Palazzolo said once both defendants get lawyers, the trafficking charge will be amended to 200 grams or more, which carries a 12-year minimum sentence. Palazzolo suggested Hayatt was a flight risk.

Hayatt’s bail attorney, Casey Dobel, requested Hayatt be released on personal recognizance. Dobel said Hayatt has been very cooperative with law enforcement and even waived his Miranda rights.

Bail was set for Budhai at $350, according to an Oak Bluffs press release. The investigation, seizure, and arrests were made in cooperation with the MV Drug Task Force and the DEA, according to the release.

Oak Bluffs Police Chief Jonathan Searle said the drugs recovered appear to constitute the largest cocaine seizure ever on the Vineyard.