Comment on Revolution Wind’s draft EIS

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) released a 598-page draft environmental impact statement for Revolution Wind, an offshore wind farm proposed to be constructed in Rhode Island waters. A 1,178-page appendix document with more information surrounding the project and the draft environmental impact statement was also released.

According to the Revolution Wind website, this project will provide “Connecticut and Rhode Island residents 100% renewable energy to help conserve the New England environment.” However, the offshore wind farm will be closest to Martha’s Vineyard, 12 miles southwest of the Island. The project will be 15 miles away from Rhode Island and 32 miles away from Connecticut. The project is anticipated to have 100 turbines and two export cables. The export cables will make landfall in Rhode Island. Revolution Wind is owned by Orsted and Eversource.

The environmental impact statement “assesses the potential biological, socioeconomic, physical, and cultural impacts that could result from the construction, operations and maintenance, and decommissioning” of the offshore wind farm and cables. The document lists alternatives Revolution Wind can take to reduce harm, potential environmental impact, illustrations and maps.

People can learn more about the project during public meetings that will discuss “the review process, [environmental impact statement] schedule, potential impacts from the proposed project, and proposals to reduce potential impacts.” Islanders have three meeting options that would be most convenient for them. Two virtual meets will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 1 pm and Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 5 pm. Registration information can be found at the BOEM Virtual Meeting Room. The old Aquinnah town hall on 67 State Road will host an in-person meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 5 pm. BOEM stated in-person meetings may be canceled or replaced with a virtual meeting for communities designated by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention as medium or high levels of COVID-19.

The public comment period is open until Monday, Oct. 17, at 11:59 pm. Comments can be sent in three ways:

In written form, enclosed in an envelope labelled “Revolution Wind COP DEIS” and addressed to Program Manager, Office of Renewable Energy Programs, Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, 45600 Woodland Road, Sterling, VA 20166.

“Oral or written testimony” during public meetings.

Online at Regulations.gov .

BOEM will publish a final environmental impact statement based on the comments they received.

“We are very excited to reach this milestone. Of course, there’s more work to be done but it’s a major step forward for the project in the federal permitting process,” Nicole Verdi, Orsted’s senior manager of government affairs and policy in New England, said in an email notifying West Tisbury town administrator Jennifer Rand about draft environmental impact statement’s issuance.