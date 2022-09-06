Ferries diverted from Oak Bluffs

On Tuesday the Steamship Authority diverted multiple ferries from Oak Bluffs to Vineyard Haven due to weather conditions.

In an email to The Times, SSA general manager Robert Davis said issues with the Nantucket initiated the diversions.

“With the winds out of the east and the tides/swells the decision was made to divert as a safety precaution since the MV Nantucket earlier this morning was not able to use passenger side loading and the vehicle transfer bridge was bouncing when secured to the vessel,” Davis wrote.

Diversions began after 9am Tuesday. As of 1:20 pm, diversions were projected to continue to at least 2:50 pm.

“The situation will be evaluated for future trips today,” Davis wrote.