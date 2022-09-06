It’s primary day

The primary election is underway on Martha’s Vineyard with voters going to the polls to decide who will be on the ballot for the general election.

Polls are open from 7 am until 8 pm.

On the Vineyard there is particular interest in the race for Dukes County Sheriff because the race between two Democrats will decide who becomes the next sheriff — incumbent Robert Ogden or challenger Erik Blake. There is no candidate on the Republican ballot.

There are also races on the Republican side for Cape and Islands District Attorney to decide who will face Democrat Robert Galibois, who is the only candidate on the Democratic side. Melissa Alden, John Carey, and Daniel Higgins are on the Republican ballot.

There are two Plymouth Republicans — Jesse Brown and Dan Sullivan — seeking to challenge U.S. Rep. William Keating, D-Bourne, for the 9th Congressional District.

Another race of local interest pits Republicans Daralyn Heywood and Christopher Lauzon looking to challenge state Sen. Julian Cyr, D-Truro, in the general election.

Also on the ballots are candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, and attorney general.