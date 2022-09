The Martha’s Vineyard Wind Festival will be held in Ocean Park on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10:30 am until dusk. Enjoy spending time with friends and family, make your own unique kite to fly, and check out live music and prizes for all ages. You can also toss frisbees and blow bubbles. Artist-designed posters and festival T-shirts will be available for purchase. For more information, visit mvwindfestival.com, email hollyalaimo@gmail.com, or call 508-693-5444.