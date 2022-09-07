Join the first Older Adult Transportation Summit

Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard and a “coalition of 14 Island organizations and agencies serving the needs of the Island’s senior population” will be hosting their first Older Adult Transportation Summit on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center in Vineyard Haven. The event will take place from 7 pm to 8:30 pm.

According to the announcement, the gathering is intended to inform Island seniors and those who support them “of what transportation services are now available.” The event will also discuss “what is needed to ensure [seniors’] safety and quality of life.”

A new directory of transportation options called “On the Go, Safe Rides for Older Riders” will be released during the event. The booklet is a guide to transportation options “for both on- and off-Island services with contact information, how to schedule, times available and fees, if applicable.”

A flyer on the Tisbury town website about the summit has a list of coalition members. Additionally, people can attend the event via Zoom. For those who want a Zoom link, contact Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard executive director, Cindy Trish, at ctrish@hamv.org.