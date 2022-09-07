Leader – McCarthy

Elizabeth Clare Leader and Evan Patrick McCarthy were married on August 20, 2022, at John Henry Newman Chapel in Colorado Springs, Colo. The bride’s parents are Daniel Leader and Sally Leader of Colorado Springs, Colo. The groom’s parents are Mark McCarthy and step mother Tina McCarthy of Oak Bluffs and Rochester, N.Y.

Although Evan and Ellie lived only miles apart in Oak Bluffs and Falmouth, they met in Colorado Springs, where they currently live. Following a reception at Creekside Event Center in Colorado Springs, the couple traveled to Alaska for their honeymoon.