Head to the Edgartown library on Monday, Sept. 12, from 10 to 11 am for a special class with Tessa Permar. She has taught for more than 15 years, drawing from traditions of yoga, tai chi, pilates, modern dance, acrobatics and more. Participants will be led through gentle exercises that encourage exploration of movement and strength building. Bring a yoga mat if you have one since limited mats are available. Register on the calendar at edgartownlibrary.org.