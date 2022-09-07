Real Estate Transactions: August 29 to Sept. 2, 2022

Edgartown

August 30, Colonial Reproductions Inc. sold 42 Field Club Drive to Steven Chilinski and Lisa Oppenheimer for $2,200,000.

August 30, Imprimis LLC sold 29 Main St. to 29Main LLC for $2,345,000.

August 31, Stephen A. Spear and Judith A. Spear sold 8 Boylston Drive to John A. Calvo and Beth C. Calvo for $992,500.

Sept. 1, Robert McGorty sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 207 Week 38 to James Marlow, Ellen Marlow, Casey Marlow, Drew Marlow, and Emily Marlow for $1,300.

Sept. 2, Nancy L. Ulhman and Judith F. Kaprelian sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 452 Week 39 to Brenda Malone and Jennifer Campell for $5,000.

Sept. 2, Kathy Bogan Cannady sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 515 Weeks 26 and 27 to Deana Corrigan for $59,000.

Sept. 2, Janice Cellana sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 512 Week 20 to Jacqueline S. Renner and John F. Renner for $4,000.

Sept. 2, Jacqueline S. Renner and John F. Renner, as individuals and trustees of John F. Renner & Jacqueline S. Renner Living Trust, sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 352 Week 20 to Janice Cellana for $2,000.

Oak Bluffs

August 31, Alan A. Butchman and Gillian L. Butchman, trustees of Butchman Family Trust, sold 0 Edgartown Vineyard Haven Road Lot 5 to Alycia Lamb and Adam B. Wilson for $400,000.

Sept. 2, Amy E. Smith, trustee of Jerome E. Rogers Trust, sold 18 and 22 Worcester Avenue to Shaw Ren Loo and Gaik Bee Ang for $1,500,000.

West Tisbury

Sept. 1, June Acher Miller and Justin Myers, trustees of June Acher Miller 2013 Revocable Trust, sold 101 Longview Road to Karin Finkelston and Mark Davey for $1,575,000.

Sept. 1, Barry P. McCloskey, trustee of McCloskey Trust, sold 89 Pond Drive to Bruce Bullen and Maria Krokidas for $3,700,000.