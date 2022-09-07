Tisbury: Island traffic and noise

Heard on Main Street: Life isn’t fair, but it’s still good.

Tonight at 6 pm, the Vineyard Haven library presents Frye Gaillard, co-author with Cynthia Tucker of the new book, “The Southernization of America: A Story of Democracy in the Balance.” The program will be on the main floor (masks required).

On Monday, Sept. 12, you can try Yoga with Kat, from 11 to 11:50 am. This is chair yoga,

one of the most gentle forms of yoga. This class is perfect for students recovering from injury or illness, and anyone who wants to try yoga without having to get down on the floor. These six sessions will focus on those seeking relief from arthritis. Join for one or all six sessions. No signup or registration necessary.

Go to the Tisbury Senior Center for a brief session to learn how some medications can lead to falls. Call 508-696-4205 for more. This program is at 2 pm on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The center is also hosting a Day of Fall Prevention sessions.

My TV finally got fixed. I did learn from another Islander that she solved the issue of the Xfinity box herself. She unscrewed it from her TV and took it back to the Xfinity office at the airport. They were able to pull her account number up from the info on the box. They gave her a new box and a receipt for turning in the old one. She also picked up a new remote control, as her dog hides them regularly. She did remark that the hardest part was unscrewing the box, which had been installed by someone very hearty.

Fred Hotchkiss invites you to celebrate Fossil Day. Did you know National Fossil Day is the concept of the National Park Service? Bring fossils to ask about or show. Or just come to see. Guests will display fossils at Union Chapel on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 2 to 6 pm. Wear masks and enjoy. No charge.

I’m very unhappy; the end of summer has taken a toll. We’ve had way too many cars on the Island this season. I don’t think it’s ever been so bad. Maybe we do need a bridge, only one-way: Off. Traffic has been ridiculous since early June.

I have to wonder what on earth were our selectmen thinking? Obviously, they were not thinking at all. That music festival should never have been allowed in the summer. It’s not only the near neighbors who should get a tax break for such things. The noise level goes well beyond acceptable, and not only for immediate neighbors. There is no excuse for inviting crowds of more people, closing roads off, and diverting all traffic into, of all places, Five Corners, which not all of us can avoid. The rest of us have to put up with the noise and traffic problems as well. I had to go to the hospital on Friday afternoon, and could hardly get there.

Then I learned that “they” also closed down the Thrift Shop for three days — which you have to realize does cost money. Money that benefits Community Services. That costs all of us. But of course, the street was also blocked off to the Post Office. Our town government needs to pay attention to our wants and needs before granting such extreme privilege to an off-Island business.

Happy anniversary to Chuck and Anne Downing on Tuesday.

Big bunches of birthday balloons go out to Craig Sias tomorrow. Wish the best to Deborah Giuffre on Saturday. Birthday greetings to Clara Rabbitt on Tuesday. Wishes for a very happy birthday go to Joyce Stiles Tucker on Wednesday.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.