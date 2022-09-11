Bell rings on another Derby

The 77th annual Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby is officially underway.

Though the Derby began at 12:01 am Sunday, the first bell rang at 8 am Sunday at Derby headquarters in Edgartown. Steve Amaral, a member of the Derby Hall of Fame, got this year’s honor. Amaral has participated in 75 of the 77 fishing tournaments since they began.

Since 2020, striped bass fishing has been suspended. The eligible catches, bluefish, bonito, or false albacore, must be hooked, fought, and landed without assistance, and may not be transported outside of Derby boundaries.

Minimum size requirements for weigh-in (measured from lower tip of jaw to tail): bluefish, 22 inches; albacore, 25 inches; bonito, 21 inches.

Participants must weigh in their catch within 14 hours, and can do so at the Derby headquarters, next to Edgartown Yacht Club each day and night from 8 to 10 am and 7 to 9 pm.

Participants may opt to donate their catch after weighing in through the filet program, which will provide the Island’s elderly with free, fresh fish.

The Derby continues through Saturday, Oct. 15, at 9 pm