9/11 remembered: Firefighters climb 110 floors

At a remembrance ceremony honoring the lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the Word Trade Center and the Pentagon, members of the Edgartown Fire Department gathered at Memorial Wharf early Sunday morning.

Engine truck bells rang, as the American flag was raised and then lowered to half staff, followed by a moment of silence in recognition of the victims of the attack and the brave emergency responders who put their lives on the line in the name of duty 21 years ago.

Edgartown Fire Chief Alex Schaeffer cited prayer for the departed: “Oh god we remember before you, this day our brothers and sisters lost on September 11, 2001. Thank you for their example of courage and sacrifice. In our boundless compassion, console their families, friends, coworkers, and all who mourn their loss. Give us faith to see in death the fate of eternal life so in quiet confidence we may continue our journey to serve with honor, dignity and courage.”

Fire Capt. Kara Shemeth recited the firefighter ‘s prayer.

“When I am called to duty,

wherever flames may rage,

give me strength to save a life,

whatever be its age.

Help me embrace a little child

before it is too late,

or save an older person from

the horror of that fate.

Enable me to be alert,

and hear the weakest shout,

quickly and efficiently

to put the fire out.

I want to fill my calling,

to give the best in me,

to guard my every neighbor,

and protect their property.

And if according to God’s will

I must answer death’s call,

bless with your protecting hand,

my family one and all.”

After the flag was raised from half staff, firefighters geared up, climbing into heavy flame resistant apparel and extinguishers for a group stair climb, ascending and descending the Wharf’s imperial staircase 55 times, symbolizing the number of steps in each Twin Tower.