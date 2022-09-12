Field hockey team splits first two

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School field hockey team lost its season opener 7-0 to Nauset. It was a tough game for MVRHS with no shots on goal. Goalie Reese McCracken, a junior, made 12 saves, including one penalty corner save.

“Nauset had us on our heels and kept pressure on our defense,” Coach Becky Nutton wrote. “Errors in the circle led to two penalty strokes and a lot of penalty corners which Nauset capitalized on. It was tough competition for our first game of the season, with many young and new varsity players getting acclimated to the game.”

On Saturday, the Vineyarders turned the tables on Brockton defeating them 8-0 on the Island. MVRHS had 47 shots on goat, including 24 attacking penalty corners. Here is who scored:

In the first quarter, Caroline Dolby, assisted by Andrea Morse; and Charlotte Scott, assisted by Aileen Mahoney.

There was one goal in the second quarter by Andrea Morse assisted by Sofia Balsas Fuentes.

There were two more goals in the third quarter by Andrea Morse, assisted by Jocelyn Baliunas; and Aileen Mahoney, assisted by Nellie Long.

In the fourth quarter, MVRHS broke the game wide open with three goals: Nellie Long, assisted by Caroline Dolby; Clara Mikos unassisted; and Sofia Balsas Fuentes, unassisted.

“Well rounded scoring effort by many attacking players, a fun game to work on some of the tactics that were lacking in our last game,” Nutton wrote. “We focused on ball movement in the midfield and finishing in the attacking circle. We loved opening up the scoring for the season and getting the fire ignited to be hungry for more goals!”

The team is scheduled to play Monday vs. Monomoy, Wednesday vs. Nauset, and Saturday at Nantucket.