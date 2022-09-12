John Callahan Jr., a resident of Bonita Springs, Fla., former long-term resident of Huntington, N.Y., and part-time resident of West Tisbury, passed away on Sept. 1, 2022.

He was born in Hoosick Falls, N.Y. to John and Pansy Tilley Callahan. Growing up, “Johnny,” as he was known to his family and friends, dove into his first love, athletics. He became a great athlete and coach, and achieved many honors in basketball and baseball in the North Country and Huntington. That competitive spirit would shape his zest for life, and the relationships created along the way. He was the first of his family to attend college (Hartwick College, in Oneonta, N.Y.), where he met the love of his life, Barbara, and lifelong friends with whom he was in contact until his death.

He enjoyed summers on Martha’s Vineyard playing golf at Farm Neck Golf Course. He enjoyed winter and springs in Bonita Springs, and enjoyed playing golf at Pelican’s Nest Golf Course. He was a retired local State Farm agent of more than 50 years, where he achieved many awards of the years.

He was a loving husband to Barbara; dear father to Kevin (Margaret), Tim, and Lauren; adored grandfather to Kaitlyn (Ricky), Jacqueline (Bryan), Ian, and Emily; fond uncle, cousin, and loyal friend to others. In his own words, “My greatest desire in life is to make people laugh,” which he certainly accomplished.

A future celebration of life will be planned to honor John. Visiting hours for John will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 12 to 1 pm at Chapman Funerals in Oak Bluffs, followed by a funeral sService at 1 pm at the funeral home. For online condolences and more information, visit chapmanfuneral.com.