Heavy rain and thunder underway

The Island is being hit with some severe weather Tuesday morning into the afternoon with the potential for up to two inches of rain, according to Glenn Field, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Norton office.

The same storm hit Southeastern New England earlier this morning and at one point there was a report of a potential water spout off Block Island, though Field said the threat of those has diminished significantly.

Field said the Island should expect street flooding with up to a foot of water collecting in some places. Unlike most storms that hit the Island, the wind is not as severe, he said. Wind gusts of 15 to 20 mph are expected.

There have been no cancellations or delays thus far issued by the Steamship Authority.

On the bright side, a cold front is expected later today that will cool things off significantly. Field said mid-week temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s with a fall feel, while the weekend is shaping up for some ideal late summer weather.