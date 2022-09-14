20 artists ‘Celebrate the Sea’ at Galaxy Gallery

1 of 4

The Oak Bluffs’ Galaxy Gallery, which bills itself “A Gallery of Stellar Artists,” opens a new show today on Thursday, Sept. 15. Twenty artists will display their work at the nonprofit cooperative Arts District gallery on the theme of “Celebrating the Sea.”

“Everybody is enthusiastic,” says executive director Holly Alaimo, and they will exhibit in a variety of mediums, including drawing, all forms of painting, pastels, woodcuts, jewelry, ceramics, prints, and watercolors. Subjects range from shorelines and boats to fish and other subjects that make the ocean special for the participating artists. The theme will be enhanced by the Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby, which opened Sept. 11.

As the Center for Visual Arts, Galaxy both exhibits participating artists and provides support to them. If artists agree to sit in the gallery, they receive 80 percent of sales. Otherwise, they get 60 percent. Over the summer, the gallery has provided themed shows every two weeks, and participated in Art District Strolls.

Among those exhibiting are C.J. Conrad, Ruth De Wilde-Major, June Schoppe, Debra Yapp, Scout Austin, Hermine Hull, Marston Clough, Kathy Poeler, Garreth Heath, Jennifer Langhammer, Theresa Yuan, Stephanie Slater, Helayne Cohen, Frank Folts, Susan Rust, Hillary Noyes-Keene, Sharon Rosenfield Scott, Linda Thompson, Martha Mae Jones, Joan Hewson, Sheila Fane, and Clair Chalfoun.

“Celebrating the Sea” will run from Thursday, Sept. 15, to Sunday, Sept. 25, and is the next-to-last show for this season. A reception for the show will happen on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 4 to 6 pm. The regular hours are Thursday to Sunday, from 11 am to 5 pm. Galaxy is open from May to Columbus Day in October, and it has sponsored fundraisers for Ukraine and Habitat for Humanity. Among its exhibits are a Children’s Art Show, one for photography, another for found object sculpture, for classical painting of sailing ships, as well as for textiles and conventional sculpture.

Alaimo, who became executive director last year, ran the Dragonfly Gallery for 15 years. Her husband, the late John Alaimo, was a jazz pianist who provided music for the gallery’s openings. Also on Dukes County Avenue in the Oak Bluffs Art District and open from the beginning of May to the end of October, that gallery displayed a variety of art from large installations to family shows, including children. The space is now occupied by the Knowhere Art Gallery.

Galaxy Gallery, 99 Dukes County Ave., Oak Bluffs. 508-693-5444; galaxygallerymv.org.