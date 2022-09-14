Bass in the ‘new’ Grass

The fifth annual “Bass in the Grass” art initiative, coinciding with and honoring the Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby, is set to kick off.

The Bass in the Grass fundraiser is made possible through collaborations among the Edgartown Board of Trade (EBT) and a handful of facilitating sponsors.

Proceeds from auctioning off uniquely painted wooden bass — provided by Zach Pinerio of Chappaquiddick Wood Co. — go to the Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby scholarship program.

The Bass installation features artwork by local artists sponsored by local businesses, and will be displayed, with each fish made available for bid, through the duration of the Derby. In previous years, the wooden bass have been located at Edgartown’s Mini Park, but this year, through a partnership with Vineyard Preservation Trust, the fish will be found in “new grass,” EBT executive director Erin Ready told the select board at their Monday meeting.

Ready announced that the wooden bass will be displayed in a gallery setting at the Carnegie Heritage Center at 58 North Water St. “We’re really excited to give the school of fish a home that’s worthy of the art that’s submitted each year,” said Ready; “they’re really masterpieces.”