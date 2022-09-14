Bellissimo – Bates

Elisabeth Bellissimo and Joshua Bates were married on Sept. 10, 2022, at the Winnetu Oceanside Resort in Edgartown. The bride’s parents are Michael and Barbara Bellissimo of West Tisbury. The groom’s parents are Debbie and Joe Bates of Nashua, N.H.

Elisabeth and Josh met at a Boston University college house in Allston, where they were both undergrads. Josh was returning from a heartbreaking Patriots loss, but was quickly brightened by the company of Elisabeth, who was visiting for a study-abroad reunion.

Today, the pair live in Carroll Gardens in Brooklyn, N.Y., with their lovable dog Ladybird. Elisabeth is a pediatric nurse practitioner in the department of rehabilitation and regenerative medicine at Columbia University Medical Center, and thanks to that great couch, Josh is still a writer on the creative team at Twitch.