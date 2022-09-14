Oona Sal Osnoss

Faren Worthington and Oliver Osnoss of West Tisbury announce the birth of a daughter, Oona Sal Osnoss, on August 30, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Oona weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces.

Samuel S. Torres

Gisleine Torres and Marcelo Torres of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Samuel S. Torres, on Sept. 5, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Samuel weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

Gabriel Alexander Eugene Antinori

Lora Ksieniewicz-Antinori and Marc Antinori of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, Gabriel Alexander Eugene Antinori, on Sept. 6, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Gabriel weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

Vivienne Corrine Nickowal

Molly Nickowal and Mark Nickowal of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Vivienne Corrine Nickowal, on Sept. 12, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Vivienne weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

Benjamin Dias Carvalho

Jeyse Carvalho and Ramon Carvalho of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, Benjamin Dias Carvalho, on Sept. 12, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Benjamin weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.