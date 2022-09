Featherstone Center for the Arts welcomes pottery (and soup) lovers to the 11th annual Potters Bowl on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 4 to 6 pm. Enjoy a display and sale of beautiful handmade bowls created during the past year that are donated for this special fundraising event. Patrons select a handcrafted bowl of their choice and are served locally made soup from Island restaurants and caterers. Visit featherstoneart.org or call 508-693-1850.