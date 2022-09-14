Real Estate Transactions: Sept. 5 – 9, 2022

Edgartown

Sept. 7, Rebecca Shanor and the Estate of Donald Read Shanor sold 13 Pierce Lane to Kathryn R. Ham, trustee of Pierce Lane Realty Trust, for $1,675,000.

Sept. 7, Michelle Beshansky and Colette Maillet sold 68 Schoolhouse Road to Ama Romaine and Kwame Romaine for $1,100,000.

Sept. 8, Katama Acquisitions LLC sold 61 Herring Creek Road to Christopher J. Branch and Liza J. Branch for $1,750,000.

Sept. 9, Victor Guaglianone and Victoria Guaglianone sold 78 West Tisbury Road to Mark Dufort and Mary E. Dufort for $3,350,000.

Sept. 9, James Feiner sold 43 Eleventh St. South to Elena Nikiforova for $980,000.

Oak Bluffs

Sept. 6, Robert D. Meyers Jr. and Mary E. Meyers sold 5 Captains Court to Earle A. Ray for $686,750.

Sept. 7, OB Perch LLC sold 26 Greenleaf Avenue to Summer Oak MV LLC for $3,500,000.

Sept. 9, Otis P. Jeffers III sold 25 Harthaven Road to Randall Lavigne and Andrea Dennis-Lavigne for $3,500,000.

Sept. 9, Linda A. Dellatorre, trustee of Dellatorre Family Trust, sold 64 Garvin St. and 66 Garvin St. to Matthew Pichette and Dina Pichette for $1,095,000.

Tisbury

Sept. 8, Kathleen L. Monahan and Michael Monahan sold 95 Summer St. to Kristin Mary Donofrio for $869,500.