It’s one of the Island’s most anticipated events that waves goodbye to the busy summer season — Tivoli Day — and folks are getting ready for all the fun live entertainment, street vendors, dancing, and art to welcome fall. Head to Circuit Avenue in Oak Bluffs on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 am to 6 pm and experience the big block party that’s been a tradition on the Vineyard for four decades. For details, call 774-563-9197.