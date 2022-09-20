Texas sheriff opens investigation

A Texas sheriff announced Monday that his office will be launching a criminal investigation into the transportation of the Venezuelan migrants flown from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard as part of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ relocation program.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said that his office has obtained information indicating that the refugees had been approached by a Venezuelan migrant who’d allegedly been paid to “recruit” the others outside a Migrant Resource Center in San Antonio. He said the migrants were “lured under false pretenses” into a short hotel stay and subsequent flights, eventually arriving on Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

“[The migrants] were promised work [and] the solution to several other problems,” Salazar said, “for little more than a photo-op,” —referring to the video footage ordered by Gov. DeSantis and given exclusively to Fox News. He called it a stunt that is nothing more than “political posturing,” for “the sake of political theater.”

Salazar said the unexpected flight left the 40 migrants “unceremoniously stranded” as a result of being “preyed upon,” as they were promised a life with opportunities exceeding that of their current situations.

“The 49 Venezuelan migrants were in Texas legally, Salazar emphasized, and “had every right to be where they [were].”

Salazar said he’s been in communication with non governmental organizations, immigration attorneys, and both local and national media outlets, in the investigative process. He said his office is prioritizing how to move forward, and to determine “what charges, if any, are going to apply and to whom.”

Persons of interest in the case, although not directly named by Salazar, are indicated to include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who claimed responsibility for the flights Wednesday evening, following the migrants’ arrival on the Island, and associated entities and individuals, such as the woman — whom many of the refugees recall as “Perla” — who enticed the group to board the Vineyard bound flights allegedly with the promise of jobs and housing.

Salazar said his office cannot determine the existing statutes, if any, that may have been violated, but vehemently stated that “what was done to these folks is wrong. . . From a human rights perspective.”

“People need to be held accountable. . . to the [greatest] extent possible,” he said, for the allegations his office are hearing suggest an “abuse of human rights.”

In response to an inquiry by The Times regarding whether United States Attorney Rachel Rollins will follow suit in opening a criminal investigation, a spokesperson wrote in an email, “the USAO does not have any comment.”

Rollins was quoted in a Boston Globe editorial stating that she is considering all options when it comes to a possible criminal investigation.

Meanwhile, immigration and civil rights attorneys have called on the U.S. Department of Justice and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey to investigate potential crimes.