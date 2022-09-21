Aquinnah: Little Bird music program

Kudos to all the people who helped with the migrants who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard unannounced and dropped at Martha’s Vineyard Community Services. I don’t know what the governor of Florida expected the people of Martha’s Vineyard to do when the migrants arrived, but I’m sure he didn’t expect that they would be treated kindly and with dignity. People worked around the clock during the just under 48 hours that they were here to get them housed, fed, and then moved to a safe place where they would be able to continue the legal work required to get asylum. Thank you everyone who helped and donated.

Did anyone see the plane flying over Aquinnah on Monday with the banner that read, “Vineyard Hypocrites”? Not sure what that person was hoping to achieve either, they just had some money to waste and wanted to look like a fool?

At the library this week, beginning this Thursday, Sept. 22, and running through Oct. 27, every Thursday from 3:30 to 4:30 pm, join Laura for autumn songs and poems on the library deck. Laura’s “Little Bird” music program offers a gentle and free-flowing environment that encourages creativity, make-believe, and play. Grownups are welcome to attend with their children and encouraged to participate. Bring a blanket and/or a musical instrument if you play. Email jmatejcek@clamsnet.org to register. This program will take place rain or shine. The afterschool club meets Thursday at 3:30 pm. Drop in crafts are happening on Saturdays from 11 am to 3 pm.

Cliffhangers is closed for the season; their last day was Saturday. The Gay Head Store is still open, as are the other shops at the Cliffs. New hours for the Gay Head Store are Monday through Friday, 7 am to 3 pm, and Saturday and Sunday, noon to 7 pm. The Chilmark Tavern’s last night will be Saturday, Sept. 24.

You can still register for the Gay Head 10K Road Race on Sunday, Oct. 2. Registration is online at gayhead10k.com.

It’s wedding season on Martha’s Vineyard, there are tents sprouting up all over the Island. While she did not get married on Martha’s Vineyard, Doug and Susan Kline’s youngest child, Nora Kline, was married on Sept. 2 at the Boston Public Library to Tyler Epstein. Her older brother, Zak, was the officiant. Nora was a beautiful bride and was surrounded by friends and family.

Happy Birthday to Jeff Madison who celebrates on Sept. 24, Chef Andrew Burkill, Sept. 25, and Spa Tharpe, Sept. 26. Happy Birthday to all these fine gentlemen.

If you have any Aquinnah Town Column suggestions, email Molly Purves, mlpurves@yahoo.com.