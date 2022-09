Adam Markel will be at Edgartown Books on Friday, Sept. 23, from 2 to 4 pm, to sign copies of his new book “Change Proof.” It illustrates the best ways that individuals and businesses can actively embrace change, and to use times of uncertainty, crisis, and even chaos to stimulate positive growth and develop long-term resilience. Email info@edgartownbooks.com or call 508-627-8463 for more information.